EDITORIAL: Genealogy champion Terry Punch
Writing in the Chronicle Herald almost a decade ago, Lorna Inness said it would be virtually impossible to speak with Terry Punch without being caught up in his passion for genealogy. It was an infectious passion that the Halifax-born teacher and historian wore well and shared with many.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC