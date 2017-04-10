EDITORIAL: Genealogy champion Terry P...

EDITORIAL: Genealogy champion Terry Punch

Writing in the Chronicle Herald almost a decade ago, Lorna Inness said it would be virtually impossible to speak with Terry Punch without being caught up in his passion for genealogy. It was an infectious passion that the Halifax-born teacher and historian wore well and shared with many.

