Discover your roots at Genealogy Fair in Summerside
The Prince Edward Island Genealogical Society is hosting the fair on April 29. It goes from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Summerside. Fred Horne, president of the society, said there will be at least 18 resource people from across the Island available to answer questions and give tips.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
