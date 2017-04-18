Discover your roots at Genealogy Fair in Summerside

The Prince Edward Island Genealogical Society is hosting the fair on April 29. It goes from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Summerside. Fred Horne, president of the society, said there will be at least 18 resource people from across the Island available to answer questions and give tips.

