Community news
DNA tests can be helpful for families to use in researching their history. Norman Public Library Central invites those interested in this method of genealogy research to attend "DNA: Messages from Our Ancestors" at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Computer Training Center of the library, 225 N Webster Ave. The workshop features a basic description of what DNA is, how it can be used in genealogy research and how commercial DNA tests compare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Importance of Heritage Tourism to WV's Economy
|Tue
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC