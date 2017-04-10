Community news

DNA tests can be helpful for families to use in researching their history. Norman Public Library Central invites those interested in this method of genealogy research to attend "DNA: Messages from Our Ancestors" at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Computer Training Center of the library, 225 N Webster Ave. The workshop features a basic description of what DNA is, how it can be used in genealogy research and how commercial DNA tests compare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.