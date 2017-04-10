Community news

Community news

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

DNA tests can be helpful for families to use in researching their history. Norman Public Library Central invites those interested in this method of genealogy research to attend "DNA: Messages from Our Ancestors" at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Computer Training Center of the library, 225 N Webster Ave. The workshop features a basic description of what DNA is, how it can be used in genealogy research and how commercial DNA tests compare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Importance of Heritage Tourism to WV's Economy Tue Trump is Winning 1
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar 22 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC