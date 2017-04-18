Community column for April 18

Community column for April 18

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Judy Riffel, lead genealogist for the Georgetown Memory Project, spoke about the project March 20 to the John James Audubon Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Shown are, from left, Glenda Carlile, Lauren Michelli, Riffel, Gloria Wilbert, Paula Wilbert and Georgia LaCour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar 22 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC