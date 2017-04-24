Calls on council to fix 'disgraceful' library internet speed
EMPLOYED genealogist who says her work is being hampered by slow internet speeds at Westbury Library is calling on Wiltshire Council to do something about it. Rachel Stroud visits the library daily to use Ancestry, a programme installed on the computers that people can use free of charge instead of having to pay for a subscription at home, to research family history for people.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
