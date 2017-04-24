Calls on council to fix 'disgraceful'...

Calls on council to fix 'disgraceful' library internet speed

EMPLOYED genealogist who says her work is being hampered by slow internet speeds at Westbury Library is calling on Wiltshire Council to do something about it. Rachel Stroud visits the library daily to use Ancestry, a programme installed on the computers that people can use free of charge instead of having to pay for a subscription at home, to research family history for people.

