Bringing Hokulea home: Gathering to h...

Bringing Hokulea home: Gathering to honor Waimea voyagers

At 5 p.m. on April, the community will gather at Kahilu Town Hall to honor the Waimea canoe crew members who will sail Hokulea home from Tahiti on the last leg of her Malama Honua Voyage. Although sharing Waimea roots, each crew member has had their own journey to the canoe.

