As DNA tests become more common, researchers rapidly add equipment to keep up

Wednesday

IMAGE: Texas A&M AgriLife Genomics and Bioinformatics Service in College Station has a central core of the latest equipment and experienced genomics technology scientists to support researchers in a cost-effective, efficient... view more Unless your career wardrobe consists of multiple white lab coats and your office has a cache of test tubes, you probably don't remember where you were when it was announced that the human genome had been sequenced. But, if you know that you can now dish out $100 to map your ancestral migration through history, the term "DNA" may roll off the tongue like the ABCs.

