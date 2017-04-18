As DNA tests become more common, researchers rapidly add equipment to keep up
IMAGE: Texas A&M AgriLife Genomics and Bioinformatics Service in College Station has a central core of the latest equipment and experienced genomics technology scientists to support researchers in a cost-effective, efficient... view more Unless your career wardrobe consists of multiple white lab coats and your office has a cache of test tubes, you probably don't remember where you were when it was announced that the human genome had been sequenced. But, if you know that you can now dish out $100 to map your ancestral migration through history, the term "DNA" may roll off the tongue like the ABCs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC