America is truly a colorful melton pot

America is truly a colorful melton pot

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Coastal Courier

Living in the United States for almost two years, I feel America is special. I have adopted several "American" things, such as drinking sweet tea, wearing cowboy boots, and eating pinto beans and corn bread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Importance of Heritage Tourism to WV's Economy Tue Trump is Winning 1
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar 22 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar 12 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC