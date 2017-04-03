Alberton researcher finds award winning work rewarding
She recalls helping a family with some ancestral research. While they were still in the museum, researching, a second group arrived and, even though the groups did not know each other, they were looking for the same information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC