Active Southern Author Ron Rash's Archive Finds Home at USC
Although Ron Rash is not exactly old at 63, this week he made plans to secure his literary legacy well into the future. On Thursday, the University of South Carolina announced that it had acquired Rash's personal archive for an undisclosed sum.
