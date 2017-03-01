VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow Spills The Beans On Courteney Cox's Genealogy Test

On last night's LATE SHOW, 'Table 19' star Lisa Kudrow reveals that she received some unexpected results while looking into the ancestry of a former 'Friends' castmate for her show 'Who Do You Think You Are?' Watch the appearance below! Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste and his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater.

