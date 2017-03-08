Uncovering your family's past and your own story
The lesson of the day is organization, but as any family historian knows, there's always more to the story than what's on the surface. Brenda L. Smith, family history consultant, developed Cloverdale Library 's two workshop series on family history research and writing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC