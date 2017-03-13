Twila Van Leer: Meet a 15-year-old genealogist who has helped find hundreds of ancestors' names
Nate Arvidson is 15 and shows some of the name cards for ancestors that he's found to take to the temple. Nate Arvidson has a stack of pink, blue and assorted other colors of temple cards about half a foot high - and counting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Sun
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC