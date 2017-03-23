The First Annual Celtic Festival in Sherman Draws a Big Crowd
With the trill of bag pipes ringing in your earsand the crowd cheering on athletic games you might think you've stepped into Scotland. Clad in kilts and Scottish attitude, hundreds of people across Texoma attended the first annual Sherman Celtic Festival and High Land Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC