The case of the wandering ring

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Pizzo Pictured is the late Harvey Werner, the man who found the class ring while on one of his usual 'treasure' hunts along the streets of his Florida neighborhood. Civitas Media advertising representative Mike Grimm was shocked to learn that his 1990 class ring would be returned to him after losing the tangible proof of graduation some 26 years ago.

