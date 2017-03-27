Still time to sign up for genealogy w...

Still time to sign up for genealogy workshop

Thursday Read more: Hawk Eye

Though a free Saturday lunch no longer is guaranteed, there remains plenty of time to sign up for for the 15th annual Genealogy Workshop at the Burlington Public Library. Genealogists of every stripe - from beginners to experts - will converge on the library and Capitol Theater this Friday and Saturday for the workshop, which includes a guest speaker who will talk Friday night and give several lectures Saturday.

