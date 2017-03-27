Still time to sign up for genealogy workshop
Though a free Saturday lunch no longer is guaranteed, there remains plenty of time to sign up for for the 15th annual Genealogy Workshop at the Burlington Public Library. Genealogists of every stripe - from beginners to experts - will converge on the library and Capitol Theater this Friday and Saturday for the workshop, which includes a guest speaker who will talk Friday night and give several lectures Saturday.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
