State Library's genealogy resources spotlighted
The Davis Genealogy Club invites the public to attend the free presentation, "Genealogy Resources in the California History Room," with reference librarian Elena Smith. The program will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Davis Senior Center, 646 A St. The California State Library's California History Room is a nearby treasure trove of genealogical information that includes vast collections of rare publications, city directories and unique indexes that make this library a "must" stop for any genealogist.
