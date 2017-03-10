Starr County ranch to receive historical marker
Another one of Starr County's many historic features is being recognized by the Texas Historical Commission next month. Rancho San Jose de la Mulada, located along Farm-to-Market Road 3167, is being recognized by the commission with an official Texas Historical Marker.
