St. Patrick's Day Fun in Downtown
You won't need the luck of the Irish to find St. Patty's fun in downtown Phoenix, because we've got it all right here! We've gathered some of the best - and most delicious - spots to raise a pint this St. Patrick's Day. SlA inte! The Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library will host their annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration on March 17 at the Center and Library from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Activities will be spread throughout the day including craft demonstrations, Family Story Hour, crafts for kids, a genealogy information booth, a kid's scavenger hunt, live music, traditional food, and the historical exhibit "Remembering the Easter Rising: Historical Context and Cultural Legacy."
