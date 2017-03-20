Solano County Genealogical Society welcomes back nationally known genealogist
The Solano County Genealogical Society welcomes back nationally known genealogist Jim Baker, Ph.D., CG for its next meeting at 11 a.m. April 1, Moose Lodge 623 Taylor St. in Fairfield. Baker's talk, “I Thought He Was My Ancestor: Avoiding the Six Biggest Genealogy Mistakes,” includes discussions of the most common and most troublesome genealogy mistakes and how to avoid them.
