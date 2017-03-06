SIUE student-researchers transform historical experience with digital archive

A team of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville undergraduate and graduate student-researchers are playing an integral role in preserving the 20th century history of Madison County, Ill. Through their work with the collaborative project, Madison Historical, The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County, Ill., the students are using 21st century technology to publically feature and archive oral histories, historical items such as photographs, documents and letters, and articles on significant people, places, and events.

