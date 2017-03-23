Ren P rez Joglar, aka Residente, visits a village...
For over a decade, the 39-year-old had been the voice of Calle 13 , a Puerto Rican hip-hop crew that had grown to massive visibility. The two core members - producer Eduardo Cabra, known as Visitante, and Joglar, who rapped as Residente - had earned the group three Grammys and two dozen Latin Grammys, and were considered one of the biggest Latin acts in the world.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Wed
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
