Ren P rez Joglar, aka Residente, visits a village...

For over a decade, the 39-year-old had been the voice of Calle 13 , a Puerto Rican hip-hop crew that had grown to massive visibility. The two core members - producer Eduardo Cabra, known as Visitante, and Joglar, who rapped as Residente - had earned the group three Grammys and two dozen Latin Grammys, and were considered one of the biggest Latin acts in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.