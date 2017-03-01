Oprah's throwaway comment about running for president makes her the clear Dem 2020 frontrunner

At this point the Dems' best hopes for 2020 appear to be pinned on Steve Beshear , Keith Olbermann and the guy who's trying to teach Elizabeth Warren to speak Iroquoian before her meeting with a genealogist/oppo research expert. Given all that, in a welcome turn of events, Dems who have Oprah in their fantasy league 2020 presidential race just got a small boost: President Donald Trump's 2016 victory may have been Oprah Winfrey's aha moment, as the talk show icon is now signaling she may be open to a presidential bid.

