Oprah's throwaway comment about running for president makes her the clear Dem 2020 frontrunner
At this point the Dems' best hopes for 2020 appear to be pinned on Steve Beshear , Keith Olbermann and the guy who's trying to teach Elizabeth Warren to speak Iroquoian before her meeting with a genealogist/oppo research expert. Given all that, in a welcome turn of events, Dems who have Oprah in their fantasy league 2020 presidential race just got a small boost: President Donald Trump's 2016 victory may have been Oprah Winfrey's aha moment, as the talk show icon is now signaling she may be open to a presidential bid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michelle Malkin.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC