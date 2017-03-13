New life to old death notices
Gerry Savill, creator of the State Library's much-used Savill Index of death notices from The Advertiser . Picture: Tom Huntley The Savill Index of The Advertiser funeral and death notices is now one of the State Library of South Australia's most-treasured resources, with nearly 1000 online users each week and inquiries coming in from the UK and Hungary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Sun
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC