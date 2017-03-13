Mongrel mob pounamu causes fierce debate

Mongrel mob pounamu causes fierce debate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Kiwi Az Bro Facebook page has posted images of a large pounamu engraved with the Mongrel Mob logo for someone in the Hawke's Bay chapter of the gang. Believed to have been carved by Carl Plapp, a Greymouth based jade and hard stone carver, the work has generated a fierce debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Sun Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC