March Matchness: SMD Grads Excitedly ...

March Matchness: SMD Grads Excitedly Learn Where They're Headed Next

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: University of Rochester

Soon-to-be-doctor John Mariano knew just how we was going to celebrate after he opened his Match Day envelope and learned he got his top choice to stay in Rochester and complete his physician training in URMC's Internal Medicine-Pediatrics residency program. "My mom recently did one of those online genealogy searches and found out that she's 90 percent Irish," said the 2007 Aquinas High School graduate and Greece native.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar 12 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC