Lifting the fog on family history
Family history is the topic for the third week of Southland Heritage month, with genealogy-themed events running throughout the week. In the seminar, Invercargill City Councillor Rebecca Amundsen will present an introduction for people who are looking to delve into their past and find their long-lost ancestors, making use of both local and international websites and family tree programmes.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|11 hr
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
