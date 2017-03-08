Lifting the fog on family history

Lifting the fog on family history

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Family history is the topic for the third week of Southland Heritage month, with genealogy-themed events running throughout the week. In the seminar, Invercargill City Councillor Rebecca Amundsen will present an introduction for people who are looking to delve into their past and find their long-lost ancestors, making use of both local and international websites and family tree programmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... 11 hr Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC