Library's Ancestry and AllData Databases Now Accessible from Home
Kearney Public Library's genealogy database, Ancestry Library Edition, and the automotive database, AllData, now join all of the Library's databases as being accessible from anywhere one has an internet connection. Previously, access to Ancestry Library Edition and AllData Automotive was restricted to use within the Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Kearney.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|12 hr
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC