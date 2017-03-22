Library program examines Native Americans in North Florida
Curious about Native American genealogy or local history? Local author, Hodalee Scott Sewell, will share his research on Native Americans in the North Florida region 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 8 at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Gulf County Public Library . The presentation is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|12 hr
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC