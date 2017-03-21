Lessons Twila Van Leer learned from her ancestors

Twila Van Leer and her cousin LaFay Thornock Ericksen get help from a missionary in Kirtland, Ohio, to look a copy of a receipt made out to our common ancestor, Martin Hortin Peck, for purchases at the Newel Whitney store. Twila Van Leer believes she has learned many lessons while diving into her family's genealogy during the past year.

