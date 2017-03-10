In Your Town for March 10, 2017
The first 5,000 tickets sold online will be discounted to $12 for ages 13 to 64 and $10 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. Admission is free for children under 4. Online ticket purchases are available at tickets.marincenter.org/fair . After the first 5,000 tickets are sold, tickets return to regular pricing with no service fees before June 2. Regular advance admission is $15 for ages 13 to 64 and $12 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. Once the fair opens, tickets at the gate will cost $20 for ages 13 to 64 and $15 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. A free SAT math workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 at the Corte Madera Library.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
