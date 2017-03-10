In Your Town for March 10, 2017

In Your Town for March 10, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The first 5,000 tickets sold online will be discounted to $12 for ages 13 to 64 and $10 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. Admission is free for children under 4. Online ticket purchases are available at tickets.marincenter.org/fair . After the first 5,000 tickets are sold, tickets return to regular pricing with no service fees before June 2. Regular advance admission is $15 for ages 13 to 64 and $12 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. Once the fair opens, tickets at the gate will cost $20 for ages 13 to 64 and $15 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. A free SAT math workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 at the Corte Madera Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
News Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11) Nov '16 Luther 3
News Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12) Oct '16 Peotone Rsident 29
News Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Flesticle5Squubny 17
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC