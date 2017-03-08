There are on the The Globe and Mail story from 14 hrs ago, titled I found century-old glass negatives on my parents' farm. The photos taught me a lot.. In it, The Globe and Mail reports that:

Developing the glass negatives gave me a deeper understanding of my family's long history on the farm, Deborah Stark writes Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.