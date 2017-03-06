Historical society invites residents to

Incorporated back in 1792, the township of Vernon has a multitude of historical facts and happenings in its 225-year-span and the Vernon Historical Society headquarters and museum is the center of historical investigation and learning. The society's building located on Route 94 overlooking the construction of the town's new Taco Bell is open for the curious and those seeking township knowledge every first Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. “There are so many interesting exhibits at our museum,” said historical society President Jessi Paladini.

