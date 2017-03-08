Heritage Project Seeks Rezoning For New Headquarters

Not far from the 1885 home the Northeast Neighborhood Association plans to take up residence in the group's namesake locale, another organization focusing on local African-American heritage also wants to open in the historic Newtown area. To do so, the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project will join NENA in going before City Council Tuesday evening, in part to clean up some vague and never-tested language in the city's zoning ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.