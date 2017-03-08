Heritage Project Seeks Rezoning For New Headquarters
Not far from the 1885 home the Northeast Neighborhood Association plans to take up residence in the group's namesake locale, another organization focusing on local African-American heritage also wants to open in the historic Newtown area. To do so, the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project will join NENA in going before City Council Tuesday evening, in part to clean up some vague and never-tested language in the city's zoning ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC