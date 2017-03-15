Goodwin brings American history to annual gun show at BJCC
For Brent Goodwin collecting firearms is much like collecting guitars or cars. His love of historical and modern arms has earned him a place in the Alabama Gun Collectors Association as a promoter and tasked with putting together the annual gun show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC