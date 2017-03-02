Genealogy lock-in at the library

If you're into family history or know a genealogist, you know the passion for finding ancestral roots-and the disappointment when you're on a roll and the library closes! Well, here's a chance to dig to your heart's content. On Thursday, March 16, at 8 p.m., join the North Pines Genealogy Group and Merrill's T.B. Scott Free Library for the library's second annual Genealogy Lock-In.

