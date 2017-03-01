Genealogist to discuss 'Westward in New
The Orange County Genealogical Society will offer a program entitled “Westward in New York and Beyond” on Saturday, March 4. This program will be presented by Joseph Lieby, Ed.D, at the Goshen United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 115 Main St, Goshen . The program begins at 10:30 a.m. In this presentation, the factors that caused many to move into western New York and sometimes beyond will be discussed.
