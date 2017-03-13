Genealogical society hosts workshop

Genealogical society hosts workshop

At a recent meeting, the following officers were elected to the Noble County Genealogical Society Inc.: President Margaret Ott; Vice President Judy Richter; Secretary Nancy Van Gessel; Treasurer Kevin Marshall; and member-at-large Deidre Bair.

