From L.A. to La.: Actor Noah Wyle, lifelong Californian, discovers his Louisiana roots

Actor Noah Wyle reflects on his past during a visit to the Biloxi, Miss., home of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis. A lifelong Californian, Wyle explores his Southern roots in an upcoming episode of the TLC genealogy/history show 'Who Do You Think You Are?,' a journey that takes him to Baton Rouge; Jackson, Miss.; and Davis' home.

