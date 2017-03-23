From L.A. to La.: Actor Noah Wyle, li...

From L.A. to La.: Actor Noah Wyle, lifelong Californian, discovers his Louisiana roots

Read more: NOLA.com

Actor Noah Wyle reflects on his past during a visit to the Biloxi, Miss., home of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis. A lifelong Californian, Wyle explores his Southern roots in an upcoming episode of the TLC genealogy/history show 'Who Do You Think You Are?,' a journey that takes him to Baton Rouge; Jackson, Miss.; and Davis' home.

