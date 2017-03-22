Free Workshop On Autosomal DNA For Ge...

Free Workshop On Autosomal DNA For Genealogy Is Saturday

Tuesday

"Autosomal DNA for Genealogy," a free workshop by Dr. George K. Schweitzer, Ph.D. and Sc.D., is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the auditorium at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville. "Every cell in your body has a set of chemical strings called DNA.

Chicago, IL

