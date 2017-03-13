Fast Forward to the Past - Using archives as a family search tool

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "archive" as "a place in which public records or historical materials are preserved an archive of historical manuscripts a film archive; also: the material preserved -often used in plural reading through the archives; a repository or collection especially of information". The first and best archive any genealogist should explore is the Library and Archives Canada site at www.bac-lac.gc.ca When you have logged on to this site and are on the home page, click on "Genealogy and Family History" at the left hand side of the page.

