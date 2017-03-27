Explore the past and your family history with the help of experts

The Blaenavon Family History Fayre, taking place at the Blaenavon Workmens Hall, will showcase a wealth of activities, talks and exhibitions aimed at exploring Blaenavon's rich history. Blaenavon Industrial Landscape was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2000 in recognition of the area's exceptional significance to the Industrial Revolution, and the assets that remain from that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.