EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Grey Discovers the Untold History of Her Russian...

Jennifer Grey is delving into her past and looking at the struggles her ancestors faced as Russian immigrants in a new episode of Who Do You Think You Are? In ET's exclusive clip from the TLC genealogy docuseries, the Dirty Dancing star opens up about her desire to learn more about her maternal grandfather, whom she only has fleeting memories of as a young girl. "I knew him, but I don't remember much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.