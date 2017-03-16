Doug Neumann named Friend of the Museum for 2016 Doug Neumann was honored as the Jefferson Historical Society's Friend of the Museum for 2016. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/16/doug-neumann-named-friend-museum-2016/99246688/ At the recent Historical Society meeting, Doug Neumann was honored as the Jefferson Historical Society's Friend of the Museum for 2016.

