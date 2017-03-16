Doug Neumann named Friend of the Museum for 2016
Doug Neumann named Friend of the Museum for 2016 Doug Neumann was honored as the Jefferson Historical Society's Friend of the Museum for 2016. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/16/doug-neumann-named-friend-museum-2016/99246688/ At the recent Historical Society meeting, Doug Neumann was honored as the Jefferson Historical Society's Friend of the Museum for 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC