D. Joshua Taylor | Movers & Shakers 2017 - " Educators
As president of the Federation of Genealogical Societies for four years, he helped raise $3 million to digitize records from the War of 1812 You might say that genealogy runs in the family for D. Joshua Taylor. Taylor had been studying family trees for years bfore he made his name helping to bring the study of them to PBS's Genealogy Roadshow as one of three starring genealogists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Sun
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC