Cursive sees revival in school instru...

Cursive sees revival in school instruction

Tuesday Read more: Post Register

Cursive writing is looping back into style in schools across the country after a generation of students who know only keyboarding, texting and printing out their words longhand. Alabama and Louisiana passed laws in 2016 mandating cursive proficiency in public schools, the latest of 14 states that require cursive.

