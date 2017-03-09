Councilman authors book on Tenafly history
Councilman authors book on Tenafly history Paul Stefanowicz's interest in Tenafly history was sparked when he began conducting research into his family genealogy. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m7bdib TENAFLY - Paul Stefanowicz's interest in Tenafly history was sparked when he began conducting extensive research into his family genealogy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
|Chambersburg man finds grave of ancestor, a Civ... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Flesticle5Squubny
|17
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC