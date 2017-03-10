Community Notes for March 10, 2017

The program, which begins at 2 p.m., will be "What Was it Really Like in the Good Old Days?" Speaker Susan Strope will take those attending on a "journey back in time to explore the daily lives of families in the early 1990s to the post-World War II era," stated a press release. Experienced members will be available at 1:30 p.m. before the general meeting to provide assistance with genealogy questions or problems people might have with research.

