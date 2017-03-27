Community News For The East Hartford Edition
The Connecticut Department of Transportation will close the I-84 Connector from the Founder's Bridge to I-84 Eastbound from 4 a.m. Saturday, April 1, to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2. These closures are due to construction on the Route 2 interchange. Route 2 motorists will remain on Route 2 East and be directed to take Exit 5, and proceed left onto Willow Street, under Route 2, then left onto Route 2 West, to Exit 2E to I-84 Eastbound.
