Colonial Dames host workshop 9 minutes ago

Colonial Dames host workshop
The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century hosted a Genealogy Workshop, featuring Melanie Nolan, Colonial Dames state registrar; and Marilyn Evans, honorary state president, as presenters. The workshop, held in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library on March 10, focused on research methods, resources and documentation for membership applications.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
|Free Woods: 19th century community unique in area (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Luther
|3
|Peotone Town Chatter (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Peotone Rsident
|29
