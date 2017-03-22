Colonial Dames host workshop 9 minutes ago

The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century hosted a Genealogy Workshop, featuring Melanie Nolan, Colonial Dames state registrar; and Marilyn Evans, honorary state president, as presenters. The workshop, held in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library on March 10, focused on research methods, resources and documentation for membership applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.